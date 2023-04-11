Coimbatore Government Polytechnic College for Women has set up the Student Admission Help Centre (SAHC) on the campus to create awareness about its courses, job opportunities and so on for the girl students. Set up by the government and the centre, a help centre has been functioning since April 3, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking about this, College Principal V Rajendran told The New Indian Express, "Seven diploma courses such as civil engineering, garment technology and so on are offered and, as many as 380 seats are in the colleges. Most of the Class X students are unaware of the diploma courses at government colleges. Now, as the Class X examination completes on April 20, to create awareness about the courses, scholarships and so on among the students, the centre has been set up at the college campus."

The principal said that more than 60 students visit the centre and ask for the details. Staff at the college told The New Indian Express, "A few students think that if they get high marks, they can join the courses. Other students from the rural side hesitate to come inside to inquire about college admission. To help with this, it has been set up at the college and four staff members have been deployed to the centre to share the details. It would be useful for the students."

Encouraging this, Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam District Coordinator P Chandrasekar has welcomed this move and he asked that headmasters of the government high school to inform them about the diploma admissions at the Government Polytechnic College for Women, Coimbatore among the Class X students after completing the Class X exam, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.