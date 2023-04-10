National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session II exams scheduled for April 11 and April 12, 2023. Those candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can now download their admit cards for the exam.

Here are the steps to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2023:



1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in



2. On the homepage, select JEE Main Admit Card 2023 link



3. Login with the required details



4. Click submit



5. Your admit card will appear on the screen



6. Check the details



7. Download for further reference



The official notification read, “The entrance test started on April 6 and will end on April 12. The candidates scheduled to appear on 11 April 2023 and 12 April 2023 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 09 April 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin”, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Further, in case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session II (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.