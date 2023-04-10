The students of IIT Delhi called off their protest after an open house with the institute's Director, Rangan Banerjee and Dean of Student Affairs. Today, more than 400 students were staging a protest against the fee hike in the hostel and mess charges at the Wind Tunnel of the campus.



With regards to the same, the open house went on for about an hour. What was the conclusion? Giving details about this, a fourth-year PhD student informed EdexLive that the management decided to form a committee and for the same, five students from the gathering were chosen. Additionally, 15 students, one from each hostel, will be chosen, he added.



What were the students demanding during the open house? The students demanded that they should not be paying the salary component of the hostel and mess workers and that the institution should take up the responsibility, he alleged.

Another conclusion

Till date, those who wanted to contest for the student electorate had to meet the criteria of clearing the mess dues. But now, this is no longer a valid criterion, the student informed. The student elections are scheduled to be held this week.