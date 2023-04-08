In Mathura's Raya development block, a principal of an upper primary school had allegedly touched a female teacher in his school inappropriately, for which, the principal was suspended. This was informed by an official today, Saturday, April 8.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered against Principal Kartar Singh regarding the matter. He has been sent to a secondary school in Lalpur village, pending its submission. This was stated in a report on PTI.

A written complaint to the Assistant District Basic Shiksha Adhikari was submitted and in that, the female teacher alleged that the principal was behaving indecently with her. Additionally, he also threatened her, said BSA Virendra Kumar Singh. A report was submitted after the assistant BSA investigated the matter, following which, the principal was suspended, he said.

When it comes to the contents of the letter, the teacher alleged that Katar Singh would often touch her in an inappropriate way, place his hands around her neck and would ask students to take their photographs, the assistant BSA informed.

The charges were found to be true in the investigation, he added.