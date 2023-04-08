National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for April 10 examination. Candidates who will appear for Joint Entrance Examination on April 10 can download the admit card through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Here are the steps to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2023:

1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, select JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 link

3. Login with the required details

4. Click submit

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen

6. Check the details

7. Download for further reference

The examination scheduled to be held on April 10 will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Also, the Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023.

Further, in case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.