For a further period of five years, Prof Debashis Chatterjee has been re-appointed as the Director of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK). It is under the IIM Act 2017 that this decision was taken by the Board of Governors (BoG) of the institute. This is what an official statement from the institute informed, stated a report by PTI.

The announcement was made at Kozhikode by the Chairman of the Board of Governors, A Vellayan. The Board of Governors had met during the occasion of the 25th annual convocation, which happened today, March 8, on the premises of the institute.

It was back in June 2018 that the tenure of Prof Debashis Chatterjee began, this was when IIM Kozhikode became the first IIM to appoint its own director autonomously. This happened after the IIM Act in 2017 was passed, the statement informed.

More about the convocation

The 25th annual convocation of IIM Kozhikode will begin at 5.15 pm, April 8, today and will be telecasted live via its website, www.iimk.ac.in. The chief guest will be Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and he will also be delivering the convocation address. The guest of honour will be Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power Company.