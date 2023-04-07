National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) final answer key for the December 2022 session. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the provisional final answer key on the official website.

Steps to check UGC-NET December 2022 final answer key:

1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, select this link: “UGC – NET DECEMBER 2022 – FINAL PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY”

3. PDF will appear on the screen

4. Check the results

5. Download for future reference

UGC NET December exam was held in five phases for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. The exam was conducted from February 21 to March 16. The provisional UGC NET 2023 answer key was published on March 23, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



As per reports, this year, a total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the exam which is conducted twice every year- June and December and from 2018, it was being conducted in a computer-based (CBT) form. While Phase I was held from February 21 to 24, Phase 2 was conducted from February 28 to March 2 followed by Phase 3 from March 3 to 6, Phase 4 from March 11 to 12 and Phase 5 from March 13 to 16.