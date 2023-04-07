An official from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT B) informed today, April 7, that the Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the suicide of Darshan Solanki has confirmed that the purported suicide note found in the student's hostel room was written by him. The police received a report from a handwriting expert, which says that the handwriting on the note matched the writing samples of Solanki.



"We have received the report of handwriting analysis conducted by an expert, which confirmed that the handwriting of Darshan Solanki matches that in the suicide note found in his hostel room. The suicide note recovered by the SIT on March 3, mentioned the name of Solanki's hostel mate and blamed him for the death," the official said, as per a report by PTI.

Read Also : IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki's death: Kin says no info on suicide note

Darshan Solanki hailed from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and was a first-year BTech student in (Chemical) course at IITB. He allegedly died by suicide on February 12.

The Maharashtra government ordered an SIT probe into his death. Darshan's family claimed that he faced caste discrimination at the institute, as he belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community. They suspected foul play in his death. However, the inquiry committee set up by IITB has ruled out caste-based discrimination and hinted at Solanki's deteriorating academic performance as a possible cause of suicide, as per PTI.