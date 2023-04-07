As the students of Gargi College continue their protest against the curtailment of timings for their annual cultural fest Reverie, the college administration has reportedly put up a notice restricting them from protesting at least 200 meters from the administration block.

The students say that the notice, which is in Hindi, came up on the college notice board on Thursday, April 6.

“Hence, you can peacefully protest at the basketball court instead. If there is any kind of hindrance in academic activities because of you (students), then appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against you,” the notice read.



Connection with IP College harassment case

The college administration decided to change the timings for the fest after the recent incident of infiltration and harassment at IP College of Women during their annual fest. At IP College, unidentified men had infiltrated the campus and harassed students on March 28. Following this, the students of Gargi College were notified that they will have to wrap up the annual fest by 5 pm to avoid similar incidents.

Students of Gargi College, on the other hand, disagree with the administration’s decision and demand that the administration provide proper security measures during the fest instead of placing restrictions on the students. As a solution, they have proposed that the evening performance be open only to Gargi’s students. The three-day-long annual college fest Reverie is going to tentatively start on April 10.

“We are asking the administration to keep the evening music event only for the Gargi students. If we cannot hold them responsible for our safety, then who should we go to?” a student from Gargi College, on the condition of anonymity, told EdexLive.

The students had submitted a memorandum to the principal listing their demands for the upcoming fest and demanding the administration not to curtail the timings.