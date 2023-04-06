Following the death of a girl student at the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) hostel premises on Friday, students are panicking over the incident. They alleged that the authorities of MKU are not coming forward to offer counselling to the students and also, no preventive measures have been taken to stop the students from accessing the third floor where the guard rail is only one foot in height, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, on request of anonymity, a hostel student said that after the demise of the girl, they are afraid of going to the bathroom during the hours of the night, even now, the area is open and any student can go there. After the incident, the warden just placed a lock, but the door lock is damaged, they said.

Facing challenges in overcoming mental trauma

After the death of the students, there are several who are claiming that they aren't able to sleep properly during the night. Apart from this, students are facing other issues including dirty toilets, damaged roof tiles, garbage dumped near hostel area which emits a foul smell, the possibility of an increasing mosquito menace and other diseases, a student said.

Broken walls, thick layer of algae on the walls, leakage of water tank, RO non-functional, no warden available in the night time for emergencies and many more infrastructural issues are being faced by the students.

Responding to this issue, MKU Vice-Chancellor, J Kumar, said that following the incident, the warden was asked to lock the door to prevent students from trespassing and have been given first aid training. He said that counselling will be arranged for the students. But, at the same time, a counselling centre is available on the premises for students and they can avail it. "Regarding the infrastructure facilities, we are trying to work on it. But, at the same time, we are planning to shift them to another building which will be done after May. Meanwhile, I will take all the appropriate steps to sort out the issues," he said.