All those government school students who attempted their Class XII public exam from Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory (UT) will be offered free National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) coaching by the Directorate of School Education. These included all the 302 students who wrote the exam. This was integrated by Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the education portfolio, on Wednesday, April 5.

It is for 30 days that the training will be held till May 4 and the location for the training is the District Teacher Education Training Institute (DIET), Laspet.

The training has an objective which is that the government wants to bolster the number of government school students who opt to pursue medical education in the future. Experts have been called in from Bengaluru and Juderabad along with professionals who are local. They will be imparting training to the students. As of April 5, as many as 218 students had enrolled for the course.

NEET is an all-India pre-medical entrance test which students attempt to pursue their undergraduate and postgraduate in medicine. Incidentally, registration for NEET UG ends today, April 6.

