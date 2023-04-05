A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2023 will be heard in the Bombay High Court tomorrow, April 6. The plea was filed by advocate-activist Anubha Sahai on behalf of the aspirants in January. She had mentioned the matter in court on March 1.

According to Sahai, since the counselling is scheduled to start after the JEE Advanced exam, the court observed that there was time and scheduled it for April 6. In an official document shared by her, the matter is seen to be listed at item number 46. The advocate also plans to urge the court to allow students an extra attempt in the exam, as the first session was suddenly announced and students did not have enough time to prepare.

Speaking about the eligibility criteria, the advocate informs that as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines, students who have obtained more than or equal to 75 per cent marks in their Class XII Board exams are eligible to apply for JEE Mian 2023. And those students who belong to state boards need to have obtained a place among the top 20 scorers to apply.

This criteria was in place before the pandemic and was reintroduced again this year. In a previous conversation with EdexLive, Anubha said, "Students from Boards that will not declare their top 20 percentile will have to get a certificate from the Board saying that they belong to the top 20 percentile. If the students are unable to do so, their 20 percentile will be calculated according to CBSE, which goes beyond 85 per cent," explaining the problem with the criteria.