The students of Gargi College, Delhi University (DU) have launched a protest as the college administration allegedly curtailed the timings of their annual cultural fest Reverie, following the IP college incident.

The students say that the college has decided to wrap up the annual fest by 5 pm and cancel the evening music performance owing to the recent events that took place at Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW). The decision has received backlash from the students who say that the administration should focus on providing a safer space for women instead of placing restrictions on the students.

Memorandum submitted to the principal

Today, April 5, Wednesday, the students also submitted a memorandum to the principal demanding that the issue be addressed. The students have urged that the entertainment night be open for only Gargi’s students, if not for other college students, and that proper security measures be adopted for the students during the fest.

“The college doesn’t want to take responsibility for students’ safety so they are cancelling the entertainment night. They have decided to reduce the fest to just the day activities like inter-college competitions and so on. We are even ready to negotiate and have asked that the entertainment night be open for only our college,” said Aahana Kaith, a second-year student from Gargi College.

Demands of the students

The students have proposed that in order to avoid any chaos, the students coming from other colleges for competitions and so on be sent back by 4 pm before the evening event begins. They have also demanded the authorities provide an official statement about the situation by 11 am on Thursday, April 6.

Anurakti, another student from the college, said, “There is communication between the students and college administration. We have demanded that the college give an official response. Until that is done, we will continue with our protest. We are providing a solution and we are willing to work on that but the college administration is not addressing the issue. If they will not take responsibility, then who will?”

The protests started on Monday, April 3, however, the college is yet to issue any official notification about the situation.

What do student groups have to say?

Student unions and activists have also condemned the college’s decision.

“This step by the college administration amounts to moral policing aimed at restricting the space for women in university spaces, instead of ensuring their safety and encouraging their endeavours. KYS condemns the anti-women stance of the Gargi College administration and demands that any restrictions imposed on women students citing safety concerns must be rescinded. Instead, the college administration must encourage the endeavours of students, and ensure adequate measures for women’s safety within the college premises,” Mudita Singh Kushwaha, member of Delhi State Committee, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) said in a press release.