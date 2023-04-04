On the second consecutive day today, April 4, Tuesday, Telangana witnessed leakage of question papers of Class X exams. Hindi question paper of the Second School Certificate (SSC) was allegedly circulated on a few WhatsApp groups in the Warangal district today, minutes after the exam started, stated a report by IANS.



Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy has taken serious note of the reports and directed the district education officers of Warangal and Hanamkonda to lodge complaints with the police. The DEOs (District Education Officers) denied the reports of the paper leak.



What happened on April 3?

On the previous day, April 3, Monday, the Telugu paper was shared on social media in the Vikarabad district. Two teachers were arrested by the police for leaking the paper from an examination centre in Tandur. One of the teachers, who was on invigilation duty at the exam centre, allegedly took a photo of the question paper and shared it on WhatsApp. The education department suspended four others who were on duty at the exam centre.



Meanwhile, a few answer sheets of the first paper went missing in Adilabad district's Utnoor town. Police registered a case and took up the investigation after education department officials lodged a complaint. One of the 11 bundles of Telugu answer sheets went missing on Monday when they were being transported from the post office to the bus stand in an autorickshaw. The answer sheets of nine students are reported to be missing. The education department officials said justice would be ensured for them. They also blamed the postal staff for the negligence.