On April 3, Delhi University (DU) set up a five-member committee to probe the claims of infiltration and sexual harassment at the college fest by the students of Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW). However, student unions and activists are not content with the formation of the committee and have pointed out several issues.

Anjali, Secretary of All India Students' Association (AISA-DU) allege that the committee comprises people who are directly linked with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and demanded more student representation in the said committee.

“We demand gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment. We demand the arrest of these goons. This struggle against sexual harassment will continue until justice is served,” she added.

“We will continue our movement until action is taken against the culprit and the campus is made safe for women. Implementation of gender sensitisation cell against sexual harassment on every campus is also one of our key demands. Our demands are that strict action should be taken against the culprit. The administration should also take accountability for what happened on our campus and the principal should resign,” said Sakshi Varma, Co-convenor, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), IPCW.

Many concerns regarding management and security issues have been roused along with the incident. The activists say that they will continue the movement until the principal of the college has resigned.

Mudita, a former student of IP College and a Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activist, said, “The committee should look into matters of mismanagement of the fest and the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at the college must look into the cases of sexual harassment. KYS condemns the anti-women and the stance of IP and DU administration and authorities. We have been actively participating in the struggle and stand in solidarity with the IPCW students and we demand the resignation of the principal and we demand that all culprits be punished. We will not let the movement fizzle out before our genuine demands for the students are met.”