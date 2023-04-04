Delhi University (DU) on April 3, Monday, constituted a committee of five to inquire into the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) harassment case that happened during the cultural festival last week. The committee will be headed by Prakash Singh, Director of South Delhi Campus, and has been asked to submit its report within a week, stated a notice issued by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta.

Meanwhile, different student outfits held a protest outside IP College over the incident. They demanded that the college should organise a general body meeting on this issue. They have also been protesting over the incident demanding the resignation of college Principal Poonam Kumria as stated by PTI.

Students at IPCW have claimed that a few men scaled the walls of the college during a fest last week and "harassed several students". Following the incident, the police registered an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested seven people.

The committee that was set up by DU was also asked to suggest measures to curb such incidents in future. Members of the committee are Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora, Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare and Professor, Department of Hindi, Manju Mukul Kumble. "The Chairperson of the Committee is authorized to co-opt any additional member as and when needed," the registrar said.

Students protest

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers outside IP College and its gates were barricaded as student outfits from different parts joined the protest against sexual harassment yesterday, April 3. The protesting students alleged police high-handedness. The police, however, denied the charge.

"Students of IPCW appealed to the students of Delhi University to join in at the college gate in solidarity with their movement. When the protesters gathered at the gate, Delhi Police detained all protesters and took them to three different locations," the All India Students' Association (AISA) said in a statement.

Another student outfit Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) alleged that women students were thrashed and detained. Later, activists from several other outfits including Students' Federation of India (SFI) and KYS also joined in.

"The protest was organised in solidarity with IPCW students. More than 500 students joined the protest that took place outside the administration office," said a student Anurakti Vajpeyi.

Women's commission involved

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also launched an inquiry into repeated allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college fests. The women's panel has issued summonses to Delhi Police and DU officials, asking them to appear before it on April 6.