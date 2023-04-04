Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigned from the post today, Tuesday, April 4, a day after he was nominated as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. A notification issued by AMU Registrar Mohammad Imran stated that the Pro Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez will officiate as the Vice-Chancellor till Mansoor's successor is appointed.



According to a notification issued on Monday (April 3) night by Chandrashekhar, Special Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mansoor is among six people nominated by the Governor as MLCs against eight vacancies, as stated in a report by PTI.



In an open letter to university students and staff on Monday, Mansoor said, "As I demit office, this is the last time I address you as the Vice-Chancellor. I had the opportunity of serving the institution for six years during good and challenging times." He thanked the AMU community for standing by him during this period, especially in facing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Having studied, taught, served and led the university for so many memorable years, I am filled with emotions that will forever remain an integral part of me." It may be recalled that Mansoor is an alumnus who graduated in medicine from AMU and later joined Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College as a teacher.



"As the country enters the path of 'New India' and is poised to play a central role in world affairs, I am confident that AMU will continue to play a prominent role in the task of nation-building," he said.



Mansoor, 66, assumed office as the Vice-Chancellor of AMU on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years. His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre extended his tenure by one year, which he now resigned, weeks before his tenure was to end.



Senior AMU officials admitted their concern on how Mansoor's departure could bring a period of "uncertainty" since under normal circumstances, the incumbent vice-chancellor presides over the process of selecting his successor. They said the procedure for selecting the next vice-chancellor "has not even begun".