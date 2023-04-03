IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Shillong hosted its 14th annual convocation on Sunday, April 2 and five Doctoral Scholars were awarded PhD degrees. As many as 236 students from the PGP-2021-23 batch (two years full-time residential programme), 43 students from PGPEX batch of 2022-23 (one-year full-time residential programme), 16 students from PGPWE2020-22 and 47 students from PGPWE2021-23 batch were awarded MBA degrees.



While delivering the welcome address, Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Chairman of the Board of Governors, congratulated the students and praised them for their achievements. He further emphasised the importance of skill development in shaping India's future and urged the students to invest their learnings from IIM Shillong to make a positive impact on society.



Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, graced the event as the chief guest. He showed his support by ensuring his presence online. The event also witnessed the presence of Gaurav Swarup, Co-Chairman & Managing Director of Paharpur Cooling Towers, as the guest of honour.



The convocation address at IIM Shillong

Rajeev Chandrasekhar delivered the convocation address by expressing his gratitude for his part as the chief guest of the 14th convocation of IIM Shillong. He acknowledged the contributions of Digital India to the country’s growth and mentioned the rapid growth of India as a global leader while countries such as China and the UK are struggling with recession and other challenges.

The minister proclaimed his belief of India being the country of the decade and urged the students of IIM Shillong to leverage their education to contribute to the country's progress and to positively impact society. He also congratulated all graduating students and wished them a bright future.



Student palcements, CTC and more

The convocation ceremony witnessed the participation of 238 students, who received job offers from 63 recruiters across various fields, including Consulting & Strategy, Finance, General Management, Human Resources & Operations, IT & Analytics, and Sales & Marketing. With 45% female and 55% male, the institute maintained the gender makeup of the class.

With an average CTC (cost to company) of 26.96 LPA (lakh er annum), median CTC of 26.09 LPA and highest CTC of 71.30 LPA, IIM Shillong cherished its moment of accolade and congratulated the graduating students of the PGP batch for their achievements.



