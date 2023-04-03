Delhi Education Minister Atishi confirmed on April 2, Sunday, that the students of Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) will get free Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) coaching from its upcoming session. It was during a review meeting with the officials of the flagship project that the minister gave a few suggestions and instructed the officials to prepare a five-year action plan for the virtual school, as stated by PTI.



"Delhi's education model is being applauded across the world and this is the reason why children across the country are willing to become part of it. Our government's DMVS is working to connect them to us," Atishi said. She conveyed that the aim of government is to make quality education easily accessible to students and students from all states can avail this.

The minister also mentioned that DMVS has all the perks of a physical institution, is affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) but is virtual.

In the upcoming academic session of the DMVS, students will have access to free IIT-JEE and NEET coaching virtually. The virtual school will also provide job-oriented courses like coding, digital media and design, finance and accounting, along with short-term and advanced courses designed by industry experts for the students.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the "country's first virtual school" on August 31, 2022 in which students from across India will be eligible for admission in Classes IX to XII.