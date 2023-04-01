The National Testing Agency has opened the correction window for Common University Entrance Test 2023 (CUET UG). Those candidates who want to make any changes to the CUET application form will now be able to make the changes through the official site.

Candidates should note the correction window will remain open till April 3, 2023. Following this, no correction in the particulars will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Further, the notice read, "The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI."



What changes can be made?

Candidates can make changes in their name, father name, mother name, photograph, signature, class X, XII details, exam city selection, date of birth, gender, category, and subcategory. They will not be allowed to change their mobile number, email address and permanent and present address. The option to edit the Subject / Test along with the University / Programme / Course will continue to be available till the correction period.

CUET UG examination will be conducted from May 21, 2023, onwards at various examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.