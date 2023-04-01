More than six lakh students appear for the Andhra Pradesh SSC (Secondary School Certificate) board examinations. The AP's SSC exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 3 to 18. The exams will be conducted in seven regional languages, which are Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu and Odia, said an official on Friday, March 31.

Out of the total number of candidates registered for the examinations, 3.1 lakh are boys and 2.97 lakh girls. Additionally, the highest number of candidates district-wise are from these districts: Anantapuram, Kurnool and Prakasam. On the other hand, the lowest numbers of candidates are from Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Bapatla are sending the lowest numbers.

Meanwhile, the exams will be held in as many as 3,349 centres in the state. Besides 156 flying squads, 682 sitting squads have also been arranged to check malpractices while 104 examination centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras, as per a report by PTI.