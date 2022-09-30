Amidst multiple changes in the schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2022 Counselling session, states across the country have announced changes in the state-level combined counselling process as well. On September 28, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued a notice cancelling the provisional seat allotment results for the All India Quota (AIQ) Round I of NEET PG 2022 Counselling. Further, it said that the decision was being taken "in larger public interest". According to the new schedule, the seat processing and declaration of provisional and final results of Round 1 will happen today, September 30.



What have other states done?



Kerala



The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations in Thiruvananthapuram has issued a notice stating that the option for registration for State Quota seats has been extended to 4 pm on October 1, 2022. “As the MCC of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) has postponed the All India first allotment to September 30, 2022, the option registration facility for State Quota seats is also extended to 4 pm of October 1, 2022,” the notice stated.



Tripura



According to a notice, the Directorate of Medical Education in the state has extended the schedule of choice filling for Round I of the state-level counselling until 10 am on October 1, 2022. “All the candidates are informed that they can log in to their state NEET PG counselling account and can make changes in their option of choice filling if they want to…the schedule of publishing the results and others will be declared shortly,” the notice issued in this regard said.



Andhra Pradesh



The state issued a notice stating that OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals will only be eligible for NRI seats and not for All India (All India Quota/Central/Deemed paid (Indian) seats for the current academic year.



Karnataka



The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released a notice announcing that the dates for document verification for the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PGET) (Medical) have been extended from October 1 to October 3, 2022.



Odisha



Odisha too has cancelled its previous choice filling and locking dates. The first round for the same will be held from October 4-5. Additionally, the seat processing and allotment round will be held from October 8-10, as stated in the notice issued by the PG medical counselling committee in the state.