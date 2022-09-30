The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional results of Round I of counselling for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2022. Candidates can visit the official website mcc.nic.in to check the same.



The MCC, in its notice, informed that any discrepancy in the result can be sent to the email ID mccresultquery@gmail.com till 5:30 pm of September 30, 2022, after which the result will be considered final. The notice also stated that the candidate are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change.



“The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” it said. The notice also stated that, “The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.”



Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:



1. Log on to the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.



2. Click on the option that says NEET PG 2022 first seat allotment result on the home page.



3. Enter your login details and click on submit.



4. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result.



5. Download the results for future reference.