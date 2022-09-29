The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 final seat allotment results will be announced today, September 29 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). After the seat allotment candidates have to pay the tuition fees, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

After paying the fees, candidates have to self-report for admission. Both fee payment and self-reporting can be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022. From September 30 to October 10, 2022, the candidates are expected to physically report to the allotted colleges.

All candidates have to pay a minimum of ₹5,000 (SC/ST) and ₹10,000 (others) along with tuition fee where the tuition fee is less than ₹5,000 (SC/ST) and ₹10,000 (others), as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

If the eligible candidates have not attended their certificate verification, it can be done now along with exercising choices in the final phase. Further, for downloading TS ECET final seat allotment result, candidates are required to use their ROC form number, TS ECET hall ticket number, password and date of birth.