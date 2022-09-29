On September 28, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued a notice which said that it cancelled the provisional seat allotment results for the All India Quota (AIQ) Round-1 of NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate) 2022 Counselling. Further, it said the decision was being taken "in larger public interest".

In this context, President of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) Rohan Krishnan met the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and he said they were assured that there would be no further delay or technical issues in the way of NEET PG counselling 2022.

Rohan's tweet read, "Met @DghsIndia regarding the cancellation of allotted seats of round 1 NEET PG counselling. They have explained that due to some glitch in software few seats were not added which has to be added now. They have confirmed that this will not be delayed now"

Earlier, it is said the Round 1 seats were withdrawn because a few PG Diplomate of National Board (DNB) colleges had failed to complete their address profile on the MCC portal, which is hosting the counselling. Therefore, the seats of these colleges were not visible on the portal during the choice filling process of the counselling, even though these seats had been included in the seat matrix and were available to the aspirants.