Following the withdrawal of provisional results for the first round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2022 counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on September 28, resident doctors' associations have condemned the move and called for a response from appropriate authorities.



The Federation of Resident Doctors Association India (FORDA) issued a statement stating that the consequent delays in the counselling process for the exam have affected students. “With the counselling for session 2022 already delayed by four months, and then yet for another 15 days, citing a procedural error as a reason for withdrawal of counselling result not only shows lack of sensitivity, but incompetence and inadequate use of technology by the MCC, and also shows a blatant disregard to the emotions and aspirants of thousands of affected candidates and their families,” the association stated in a letter addressed to the Union Health Minister.



The MCC has announced that it will be withdrawing the provisional results for the first round of counselling that was posted on September 27. The MCC, in a notice issued on its official website yesterday, September 28, said that the decision was being taken "in larger public interest" because some PG Diplomate of National Board (DNB) colleges had failed to complete their address profile on the MCC portal, which is hosting the counselling.



FORDA, while seeking rectification of the seat allotment result, also stated in the letter that, “The current atmosphere only breeds more panic and distrust among students and we request your esteemed office to kindly take some stringent steps in this regard so that such unceremonious events are not repeated in the future.”