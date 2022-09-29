The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn seats from two institutes from the seat matrix of Round I of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate counselling 2022. In a notice issued to candidates today, September 29, the MCC of the Directorate General Of Health Services stated that, “The MCC has received information from following institutes to remove the following seats from the seat matrix of round one of PG Counselling 2022 due to reasons mentioned below.”



The Post MBBS Diploma Ophthalmology program (NBDO) for DNB quota in the Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is being withdrawn. Additionally, the DNB Ophthalmology program (DOPH) in Sakshi Netralaya, Nagpur, Maharashtra is being withdrawn too. “The seat mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the seat matrix before the allotment process of round one,” the notice stated.



The MCC had earlier announced that it will be withdrawing the provisional results for the first round of counselling that was posted on September 27. The fresh cycle of choice filling for Round I of the NEET PG 2022 counselling began yesterday, September 28, and will end on September 30 at 8 am. Choice locking for Round I will begin today, September 29 at 3 pm. The seat processing and declaration of provisional and final results of Round I will happen on September 30. According to the schedule, the selected candidates will report to their assigned colleges between October 1 to 7.