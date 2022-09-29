While the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) withdrew the provisional results for the Round 1 of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling 2022 yesterday, September 28, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) said that this would not affect the counselling schedule.

The DGHS issued a statement on Twitter saying, “Due to software/ web portal upgradation, some seats were not visible to few candidates during choice filling. On request of these candidates, counselling has been halted briefly for a day, in the interest of the students only; however, it is not going to affect the counselling schedule.”

What led to this?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that it will be withdrawing the provisional results for the first round of counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022, which was posted on September 27.

The MCC, in a notice issued on its official website yesterday, September 28, said that the decision was being taken "in larger public interest" because a few PG Diplomate of National Board (DNB) colleges had failed to complete their address profile on the MCC portal, which is hosting the counselling.

Therefore, the seats of these colleges were not visible on the portal during the choice filling process of the counselling, even though these seats had been included in the seat matrix and were available to the aspirants.

What followed?

The MCC has also withdrawn seats from two institutes from the seat matrix of Round I of the NEET PG counselling 2022. In a notice issued to candidates today, September 29, the Post MBBS Diploma Ophthalmology (NBDO) programme for DNB quota in the Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is being withdrawn. Additionally, the DNB Ophthalmology (DOPH) programme in Sakshi Netralaya, Nagpur, Maharashtra is being withdrawn too.

Not just this, Madhya Pradesh has postponed the state-level combined counselling for the NEET PG 2022 due to “unavoidable reasons”.

Further, the MCC urged candidates to not believe in rumours. “MCC /DGHS is committed to transparency and neutrality, it is ernestly requested that society cooperates responsibly and not indulge in any rumors, likely to cause confusion,” it stated in its tweet.