The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad is going to launch an introductory Sanskrit certificate course called Prathama-Diksha. The course is being conducted under the guidance of Central Sanskrit University (CSU), as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Who are eligible for this? To be conducted in an offline mode, it is open for all — students, faculty, staff, family of faculty/staff, and even people who are not a part of the university. Interested candidates should note that this certificate programme will be a prerequisite for the dvitiya-diksha (a diploma course).

Additionally, there is no pre-requisite required for joining this course. Registrants are not required to be familiar with Devanagari reading/writing. Moreover, the timings of this certificate course will be decided as per the convenience of the students.

How much is the fee? The fee for the full course is Rs 1,000, which will also include the cost of study material such as textbooks and workbooks. Meanwhile, interested candidates are instructed to fill in their details in a google form on this link — forms.gle/EZvquTY1VtdY7Rwh6. Also, the course syllabus can be checked via the link, as stated in a report The Indian Express.

This certificate course at IITH will focus on a graded learning method, with flexibility where the students can decide their pace and joining. As per the schedule put out by the institute, the course will commence this October and classes will be conducted at the IITH campus, based on the convenience of participants, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.