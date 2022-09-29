A controversy and clash erupted over a question in the MA History exam at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi. The students were asked to name the book and the author that mentions 'demolition of Adi Vishweshwar Temple by Aurangzeb', as stated in a report by IANS.

This incident coincides with the case regarding the Gyanvapi mosque - Adi Vishweshwar temple dispute which is still in court. Further, the consequence of this incident led to a row where protestors, mainly students, claim that the question is biased toward the Hindu side in the dispute.

What are the claims?

The followers of the Hindu religion claim that the present-day Gyanvapi mosque was allegedly the same site as the Adi Vishweshwar temple devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva. Contrary to this, the followers of the Muslim religion debate the claim.

It was in 1991, that the local priests filed a petition seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. And now, the matter is still in court.