University Grants Commission (UGC) NET Phase 2 admit cards are out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the exam which is scheduled on September 29, 2022, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The official notification read, "In case of some of candidates who have opted for Commerce subject, the Admit Cards indicating details of their centres will be released later on as their exams have been scheduled after September 30. Such candidates will find ‘zzzzzzz’ in the column of name of exam centre in their admit card."

How to download the admit cards:

1. Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the option Download Admit Card

3. Login with credentials, namely, application number, date of birth, security pin

4. Click on submit

5. Download it for future reference

This is the final phase II examination for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 20 and 30 involving 64 subjects.

Candidates should not forget to carry their admit cards as they won't be allowed to appear for the exam. Also, it is advisable for candidates to reach the exam at least 30 minutes prior to avoid any chaos. Meanwhile, candidates are required to carry a COVID-19 declaration. Moreover, they are advised to avoid wearing full sleeves shirts or T-shirts and shoes.