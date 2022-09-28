On Wednesday, September 28, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) counselling round 2 provisional allotment results. Round 2 of choice filling concluded on September 27, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to check counselling results:

1. Visit the official website — tneaonline.org.

2. Click on the option 'Round 2 provisional seat allotment list'. A document with a list of eligible candidates will appear.

3. Download for future reference.

Further, after the release of the provisional allotment, candidates will be required to submit their acceptance of the allotted seat and their documents by 5 pm on September 29. Also, the allotment of the candidates who accepted their seats will be announced by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government conducts the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) for admission into the Engineering colleges in the state. TNEA is a completely online process. Everything including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation is done online, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.