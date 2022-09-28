Now that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has cancelled the provisional seat allotment results for the All India Quota (AIQ) Round-1 of NEET PG 2022 Counselling, a majority of students are upset with the decision. The MCC issued a notice regarding the same today, on the evening of September 28.

“All candidates participating in NEET PG Counselling 2022 are hereby informed that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of PG Counselling which was uploaded yesterday i.e 27.09.2022 is being withdrawn since some PG DNB institutes did not complete their address profile on portal due to which their seats were not visible when ‘State Filter’ was applied by the candidates during Choice filling,” reads the official MCC notice. The notice adds that the choice filling portal was opened for students once more from today.

“It is very shameful that after releasing the results, such a move was taken,” states Dr Rohan Krishnan, President of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) in a conversation with Edexlive. “Such lapses on the government’s part are very embarrassing. Almost every year, there is a lack of coordination between the NMC (National Medical Commission) and the MCC regarding the seat matrix, due to which students face the music,” he alleged.

“Both the MCC and NMC have no accountability. It is a simple task to ensure that the students are admitted on time. The NEET PG Counselling was already delayed by four months, and now there is more delay,” Dr Krishnan claimed.

He was also concerned that the students, who have already booked their tickets to report physically to their allotted colleges would now have to cancel them. “This decision by the MCC makes it very difficult for students to plan ahead,” Dr Krishnan said.

Students speak

The students agree with this. “All our expectations are frustrated and tickets wasted. We are not sure if we will be getting the seats which we were allotted in the provisional round,” said a NEET PG aspirant from Odisha, who wished to remain anonymous. “Now that the process will start afresh, we have no idea what will happen. Our seats may be allotted to someone else,” he added.

The student was apprehensive that in this scenario, the State Counselling also might be affected. He explained that the results of the State Counselling are declared after the results of the AIQ Round, which has now been scheduled for September 30. The State Counselling Round result is also scheduled for the same date.

“So, the state results might be delayed. There is no clarity. And if they are released about the same time, there is a chance of seat blocking,” the student’s father said.

Another perspective

Vishal P, another NEET PG aspirant from the state mentioned that despite the disadvantages, the MCC’s notice was brought out in everyone’s interest. “If seats are not included in AIQ, they would be surrendered to the states. And there is a chance that the states would charge very high fees for these seats,” he explained.

“Nonetheless, the consequences include great chances of seat blocking, students going through stress and having to cancel tickets,” he added. He further emphasised that the students were upset with the decision.

“It is not the first time that something like this happened. Similar lapses on the MCC’s part were reported last year as well. And almost every year, some lapse or the other is encountered,” the NEET PG aspirant stated.

“It is high time that the government should intervene in these matters. The defaulting officials should be sacked,” Dr Krishnan said.