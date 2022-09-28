The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) released the CMA (Certified management accountant) Intermediate and Final results for June 2022 session. The June session was conducted from June 27 to July 4, 2022.

The candidates have to score 40 per cent marks on each paper to pass the exam. Also, they should secure an aggregate of 50 per cent. Those candidates who appeared for the June 2022 examination can check their results on the official website — examicmai.org.

Steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website — examicmai.org

2. Click on the link for ICMAI CMA intermediate, final result June 2022

3. Login with your registration number

4. After logging in, your score card will appear on the screen

5. Download for future reference

Further, a point to keep in mind is that the candidate should check their details on the scorecard. Namely, there should be no spelling mistakes or factual errors with regards to personal details, CMA registration number, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Moreover, this exam is written by those who want to become certified Cost and Management Accountants.