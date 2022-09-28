The Government of India has declared Campus Front of India (CFI), among other Popular Front of India (PFI)-associated organisations, as having “unlawful association” and has banned the outfit for five years for its alleged terror activities.



In a notification issued late Tuesday (September 27) night, the Union Home Ministry said the Central government is of the opinion that the PFI and its affiliates have been involved in subversive activities, thereby, disturbing public order and undermining the constitutional set-up of the country and encouraging and enforcing a terror-based regressive regime, as stated in a report by PTI.



Recent activities of CFI



The student wing of the organisation has also been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). CFI has been involved with various student-related agitations and issues in the country over the last few years.



With the recent hijab issue that came to light after the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions, the organisation along with other like-minded groups carried out various protest marches after a Muslim student in Providence Girls Higher Secondary School in Kerala’s Kozhikode district had to leave the school after the school authorities said she would not be allowed to wear hijab, according to reports.



Moreover, the organisation also supported hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students who protested against the university’s decision to cancel the MPhil admission of the research scholar and one of the forefront student leaders during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Safoora Zargar.



The ban on the organisation came after two rounds of nationwide raids and arrest of over 240 leaders and functionaries of PFI in a week.