The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the release of the revised ranking list of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). The revised result, as per the criteria submitted to the Karnataka High Court, was to be released on September 29, as per an earlier notice by the KEA. However, in a fresh note issued today by the Executive Director of the KEA, S Ramya, the revised results will now be released on October 1.

The KCET exam ran into troubled waters this year as the candidates from the Pre University II batch of 2021 discovered that their PU II marks were not included in the final KCET merit score. After extensive protests and a case in the High Court, a Single-judge Bench ordered the KEA to re-do the entire ranking process and provide 50% weightage to PU II scores of all candidates, including the repeaters.

However, the KEA challenged this verdict before a Divisional Bench of the High Court and said that it would formulate a process that would protect the interests of both the roughly 22,000 repeaters and the 1.35 lakh freshers of the KCET 2022 exam. On September 23, the High Court approved the KEA's proposal to release a fresh ranking list on the basis that 6 marks in Physics, 5 marks in Chemistry and 7 marks in Mathematics will be cut out of the total 100 marks of the qualifying examination for the repeaters.

The counselling for KCET 2022 for admission into various professional courses in universities and colleges in Karnataka will begin only after the fresh ranking list is released.