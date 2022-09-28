In a move that will unsettle thousands of candidates engaging in the counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2022, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that it will be withdrawing the provisional results for the first round of counselling that was posted yesterday, September 27.

The MCC, in a notice issued on its official website today, September 28, said that the decision was being taken "in larger public interest" because some PG Diplomate of National Board (DNB) colleges had failed to complete their address profile on the MCC portal, which is hosting the counselling. Therefore, the seats of these colleges were not visible on the portal during the choice filling process of the counselling, even though these seats had been included in the seat matrix and were available to the aspirants.

Now, the MCC has released a fresh schedule of choice filling for students who have registered for the first round. The MCC has said that those students who are satisfied with their choice of college/seats, need not make any changes and their locked choice will be considered by the software. On the other hand, candidates who wish to change their choice of college/seats can unfreeze their choice after submitting their consent on the portal, said the MCC in its notice.

The fresh cycle of choice filling for Round 1 of the NEET PG 2022 counselling has begun today, September 28 and will end on September 30 at 8 am. Choice locking for Round 1 will begin from September 29 at 3 pm. The seat processing and declaration of provisional and final results of Round 1 will happen on September 30. According to the schedule, the selected candidates will report to their assigned colleges between October 1 to 7. However, the MCC has instructed the candidates to check the portal regularly for any updates and make travel arrangements only after the final results are declared.