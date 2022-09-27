Candidates who did not get any seats in the Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022, here's another chance. The TS DOST 2022 special phase registrations will start on October 1 and go on till October 7, 2022, as stated in a report by NDTV.

Steps to apply for TS DOST Special Phase 2022:

1. Open the official website: dost.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on Candidate Registration on the homepage

3. Click on the Other Board option

4. Fill in the required details

5. Select Aadhar Authentication

6. Login and fill out the application form

7. Download for future reference

But why special phase and for whom is it? The TS DOST special phase counselling will be held for students who have not registered on DOST till now. Additionally, those who couldn't secure a seat in phases 1, 2 and 3 of counselling are also eligible. Moreover, those who have confirmed their seats with CCOTP (College Confirmation OTP) in college are not eligible for this phase.

Here are some important dates:

October 1 to 7, 2022: Registrations begin and web-options

October 7, 2022: Certificate verification

October 9, 2022: Seat allotment

October 9-10, 2022: Self-reporting and payment of fees

October 10-11, 2022: Reporting to the allotted college