In a bid to improve green energy in the state, the Telangana government is planning to install rooftop solar systems in government schools for power needs. According to Telangana State Renewable Energy and Development Corporation (TSREDCO), as many as 1,521 government schools will be covered under solar power in the next two months.

As per a report by TNIE, the panels will be installed with 3.1 MW of green energy capacity. Tenders have been invited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 to 10 kW on-grid solar PV power plants with normal/ high-rise structures, solar fencing under net-metering with 5 years comprehensive maintenance contract and insurance at 1,521 government schools.

As per the tender, the work including installation and commissioning of solar rooftop needs to be completed within 45 days from the date of allotment of the bid. The government has announced a policy on net metering for solar grid interactive roof-top and small PV power plants, reported TNIE.

This policy is aimed at encouraging solar power production and the net and gross metering facility is provided to the consumers to generate solar power for self-consumption and to feed excess power into the grid when it is not being consumed by them. So far, a 260 MW capacity grid is connected through solar rooftop systems that have been installed under various schemes across the state.

Through solar rooftops, power can be injected into the grid during the daytime and can be consumed during the night also. The maximum capacity under net metering will only be 1 MW subject to the availability of transformer and load sanctioned to the consumer. Meanwhile, TSREDCO has also invited bids to install 16 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar systems on the cycling track along ORR. Out of the total 16 MW, 14 MW capacity will be developed under the captive model and 2 MW will be developed under the net metering arrangement. The successful bidder needs to look after the operation and maintenance of the project for a period of 25 years.