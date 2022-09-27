The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was handed over the custody of five people accused in the teacher recruitment scam in Karnataka. The five accused were arrested on Monday, September 26, and the Karnataka High Court has handed their custody over to the CID up until October 1.

Among those arrested by the CID are Samagra Shikshan Abhiyan Director Geetha, Textbook Division Director Madegowda and retired Joint Directors GR Basavaraju, K Rathnaiah and DK Shivakumara. Reports suggest that these accused individuals are likely to shed light on some big revelations with regard to the scam. IANS also reported that CID sleuths are said to have taken 19 persons into custody so far, based on two separate complaints.

Other senior officials and politicians are also speculated to have been involved in the scam. The recruitments in question were made in the year 2014-15. Allegedly, the authorities selected candidates who had not even applied for the posts. The names of these candidates were announced directly in the second list of recruited applicants. According to a report by IANS, almost 12 candidates were recruited in this manner.

It was the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government that was in charge in Karnataka at the time this scam allegedly occurred. According to IANS, sources suggest that top Congress bureaucrats and politicians might be arrested during the investigation.