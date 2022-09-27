The round 1 seat allotment list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling will be out tomorrow, September 27, 2022. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

It was on September 23 that the registrations for round 1 ended while the choice filling was open till September 25. Those candidates who are selected in Round 1 will get a six-day window, from September 29 to October 4, to report and join the allotted institution. Moreover, registrations for Round 2 will begin on October 10.

How to check the round 1 seat allotment result?

1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

2. Select PG Medical Counselling

3. Under the Current Events section select the link to check seat allotment result

4. Check PG seat allotment result

MCC is responsible for conducting NEET PG counselling for 50% all India quota seats and all seats of deemed, central universities and AFMS (Armed Forces Medical Services ) seats.