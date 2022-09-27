Jamia Millia Islamia has warned students, teaching and non-teaching staff members of its institute to not assemble in groups/marches/agitations/dharna meetings and so on in and outside the campus for the next two months.



In a notice issued on the behalf of the SHO of Jamia Nagar Police Station on September 26, the university stated that, “..Section 144 Cr.P.C has been imposed in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) with effect from September 17, 2022 to October 11 2022.”



It also noted that violation of Section 144 Cr PC is punishable under Section 188 Cr PC. Additionally, the university warned that violators would be held accountable by the Delhi Police.



“In view of the above, all students of Jamia Millia Islamia including teaching and non-teaching staff are hereby advised to not assemble in groups/ march / dharna / meetings etc in and outside the campus failing which the violators will be held responsible for action by the Delhi Police,” the notice stated.



Another order..

Further, the university has advised all faculty members to not indulge themselves in any protest/march/dharna/pradarshan and so on and “to remain present in their respective departments/centres to avoid disturbances in peaceful academic atmosphere and smooth functioning of the University,” as stated in a notice issued by the registrar yesterday, Monday, September 26.

This notice comes after an intimation by the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) that they would carry out a peaceful protest march on September 27, 2022 to the Vice-Chancellor’s office in connection with the issues raised by them in a meeting held with the VC on September 8, 2022.

The notice issued by the registrar stated that most of the issues, covered under the university rules, had already been covered in the aforementioned meeting and the remaining issues are under “active consideration”.



“The JTA in order to mount pressure has come forward with the same issues and planned a march of the teachers which are detrimental to the smooth functioning of the university,” the notice stated.