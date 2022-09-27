The government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to hand over the probe into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam paper leak case to the CBI. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, September 26. The question paper of the exam for Assistant Engineer (Civil), conducted on August 26 and August 27 by the APPSC, was leaked and the police have so far arrested five people in the case.

According to a report by PTI, the CM said, "The APPSC is considered to be the highest recruitment institution of the state and such kind of corruption in the recruitment process will not be tolerated." Khandu stated that the unemployed youth of the state place a lot of expectations on the APPSC and the paper leak has created a negative impression among job aspirants about the APPSC and the state government. "The officers involved in the corruption will not be spared under any circumstances," the CM added.

On other measures taken by his government regarding the leak, Khandu said that a committee has been constituted to examine the Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) of the APPSC and that the report will be submitted within two weeks.