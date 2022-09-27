Students of Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh threatened to bury themselves alive if the varsity administration does not roll back the fee hike. During a protest against the fee hike on Tuesday, September 27, the students dug a five-foot deep pit at their protest site on the campus and threatened to bury themselves and take "bhu samadhi", reported PTI. Some students jumped into the pit and had to be pulled out by the police and an additional police force had to be deployed to control the situation. The students later planted saplings in the pit.

The students have been protesting the almost three-hold fee hike for several days now. Adarsh Singh Bhadauria, a student associated with National Students Union of India (NSUI), said they were ready to end their lives to protest the fee hike, but the university administration was firm on its stand of not withdrawing the increment, reported PTI.

Students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have apprised the Chancellor of Allahabad University about the ongoing agitation through postcards. In a letter, they said a 300-percent fee hike has been effected unethically by the university administration, due to which many students would be deprived of education and that a request has been made to withdraw it.

ABVP State Convener (Sports Activity) Kartikeya Pati Tripathi told PTI, "Our fight is with the dictatorial Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University because their decision (fee hike) is tarnishing the image of the central and the state government. I want the government to take suo motu cognisance of this matter and issue a direction to withdraw the fee hike," he said.