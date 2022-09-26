On September 27, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the counselling schedule for TSICET (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) admissions. The official website reads, "TSICET-2022 Admissions counselling details will be made available in website https://tsicet.nic.in on 27-09-2022," as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

How to register for TSICET 2022 counselling

1. Open the official website: tsicet.nic.in

2. Login with the required details

3. Fill in other details

4. Pay the fees

5. Book the slot

6. Get your certificates verified

7. After registering, download the copy for further reference

Earlier, it was on July 27 and 28, 2022 the TSICET exam was conducted in two shifts. While the morning shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm, the second shift was from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Later, on August 4, the provisional answer key was released and August 8, 2022, was the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key.

Moreover, the TSICET 2022 exam was conducted across 14 Regional Online Test Centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh. For which the results were declared on August 27.