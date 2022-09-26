These are the last few hours candidates have to edit details on their Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) application form. The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will close the CAT 2022 application correction window today, September 26, 2022.

The application window will be open till 5 pm and candidates can edit detail like: Photo, signature and test city. This is a one-time facility to re-edit the details and re-upload the necessary documents.

Follow these steps to edit the application form

1. Visit the official website — iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on the link titled CAT 2022 application correction window

3. Make the necessary changes and if necessary re-upload the required documents

4. Save and submit the form

5. Download for future reference

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022, in three sessions. The computer-based exam will be conducted by IIM for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of IIMs. Additionally, CAT will be conducted at test centres across 150 test cities and candidates will be given a chance to select any six test cities in the order of their preference.