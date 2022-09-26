The Karnataka government's decision to allow a 10% fee hike for government seats in private medical and dental colleges in the state has invited flak from student organisations. The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) has appealed to the government that fees for courses for those applying for seats under the government quota in private colleges should not be increased by 10%. The decision to hike the fee was taken by the state's Department of Medical Education, after a meeting with representatives of private colleges last week.

The students argued that the government's decision will favour private colleges and will deny access to education for students, especially those from rural areas, reported TNIE. “Enrollment in government degree colleges has fallen significantly this year and it is a reflection of the problem and highlights the reality. The fee hike will further discourage medical aspirants from pursuing higher education,” said State Secretary of AIDSO?) Ajay Kamath.

An official announcement regarding the increase of fees is yet to be made either by the department or Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. According to reports, Karnataka is not on board with the regulation of the National Medical Council (NMC) that has directed private medical colleges to fix the fee for 50% of its seats on par with fees in government colleges in the state.

The representatives of private colleges in Karnataka said that there was no fee hike in 2021-22 either and, with operational costs rising, it was necessary to increase the fee as well, according to a report by Deccan Herald. In Karnataka, 40% of the seats in private medical colleges are reserved as government seats in medical colleges, while the number is at 35% for private colleges. After this hike, medical education under government quota seats in private medical colleges will cost Rs 1,41,630, up from Rs 1,28,746. The fee in government colleges is 59,800.