The second phase of the admission process for undergraduate programmes was started by Delhi University (DU) today, Monday, September 26. This will now allow candidates to pick their own programmes and even college combination preferences.

It is till October 10 that Phase II and Phase I will remain open. It may be recalled that they began on September 12. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores will also be required in both phases.

In a statement, the varsity said, "The candidates who have completed their application process of Phase-I must proceed to make their preferences for programs and colleges."

"The candidates who have yet not completed Phase- I can do so now and proceed to Phase-II," it added.

DU launched the portal for admission through CUET in its UG programmes for the academic year 2022-23 on September 12.

It was in 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres that the admissions are being done for this year. This also includes 206 combinations for the BA programme as well.

It is in three phases that the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-2022) is being conducted. The first phase will be to apply to the University of Delhi, the second phase will be preference filling and the third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission.

"The candidate will be able to see his or her program-specific CUET score, based on the CUET's normalised score, for all the programs in which (he or she) is eligible," the varsity said.

"These program-specific CUET scores will be auto-calculated and displayed on the dashboard of the candidate," it added.

In the subsequent section of "preference selection", the varsity said the candidates can select and order their preferences.

The "available preferences" tab will display all the possible program and college combinations the candidate may choose from.

The candidate can use the "advanced filter" option available at the top to filter the colleges as well as programs, it said.

"The candidate will have to choose and order the preferences as per his or her choice. The order to selection will also determine the preference order. The candidate can use 'top, bottom, preference number' icons to reorder his or her preferences," the varsity said.

"The final order of preferences, as filled and saved, will then be reflected in the 'selected preferences' tab. Once satisfied with the preference order, the candidate must 'save changes' to submit his or her preferences," it added.

The varsity has advised the students to choose the maximum number of preferences and said adding or editing the programs and colleges after the deadline for the preference-filling phase will not be allowed.

From tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27, the university also informed that it would be conducting a series of public awareness webinars to orient the candidates on CSAS-UG 2022.

The webinars will be streamed live on the official Youtube channel of the University of Delhi On Tuesday, UG admissions under Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-2022 would be explained.

This is the agenda:

On September 27, Tuesday: Explaining UG admissions under Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-2022

On September 28, Wednsday: Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCFJ-2022)

On September 29, Thursday: Admissions under Extra Curricular Activities and Sports Supernumerary Quota

On September 30, Friday: Reservation Policies for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS and PwBD candidates

On October 3, Monday: Admissions under Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB)