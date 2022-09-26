The National Testing Agency, which conducted the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduation (CUET PG) this year, has announced the results of the exam on its official website. The results were announced today, September 26, about an hour after the stipulated time of 4 pm by the NTA.

In a statement released after the results were declared, the NTA said, "The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) provided a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and helped establish better connect with the Universities." The NTA also said that the exam was conducted for admissions into PG programmes for the academic year 2022-23 in 66 participating universities, including 27 central universities. It is to be noted that the CUET PG exam was not made mandatory for admissions into PG programmes by the UGC, unlike the CUET UG exam, which was made mandatory for all central universities in the country.

The CUET PG exam saw 6,07,648 students registering. However, out of these, only 3,34,997 students actually appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in two phases, from September 1, 2022, to September 7, 2022, and September 9, 2022, to September 12, 2022, at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across India and 4 cities outside India.

The NTA also released the list of subject-wise toppers today. The exam was conducted in the Computer-Based Testing Mode with Multiple Choice Questions.