Now that the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (CUET PG) 2022 results have been declared, it seems that most students who appeared for the exam are satisfied with their results. The results were declared at about 5 pm today, September 26, by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam.

Pratyush Raunak, a student who just checked his results, spoke to EdexLive. He said, “I am satisfied with my marks. I have no regrets. I have been selected for Jamia Millia Islamia University.” He added that most of his friends have scored marks within the range of 200-250 (out of 400). Another satisfied student, Thilak Surakarapu, from Nalgonda in Telangana, said, “I am happy and I am ready for the Counselling session.” But he also shared that the NTA has only released the scores. “I want the rank list and the cut-off to be released as well, and soon,” he added.

But has it all been smooth?

After the final answer key was released on September 24, several students complained about repeated wrong answers on Twitter. They have alleged that even though they paid Rs 200 and challenged the answers in the key, the NTA left them unchanged. “Cuet pg final ans key is out now and even after challenging the questions with proofs, there is no change in it and there is new mistake in ans key of PGQP44.We students are not paying our money for charity. @mamidala90 @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp #CUETPGResult2022,” tweeted Tara (@_filhaal_), a student from Hyderabad.

“Many answers are wrong again in final answer key in CUET PG PGQP44 @DG_NTA Some Questions that were actually correct in provisional answer key are now marked wrong in final answer key. And some answers are still wrong. Really disappointed. #NTASCAM #cuetpg,” Jugabrat Sarma (@stan_jugabrat), another student from Assam, tweeted.

Today too students complained about mistakes in the question paper and the answer key. “Though my score is fine, there were discrepancies in the answer key and that is confusing. The question set with code PGQP38 was also wrong,” said Ashfaq Khan, a student from Assam, in a conversation with Edexlive. He added that the students have not been given any marks, only percentiles. “We want the marks,” Ashfaq stated, adding that he is preparing to study at Tezpur University.

Raunak also shared his concerns regarding the question paper. “I appeared for Mass Communication. When the exams were conducted for individual colleges, the questions were fine. But the CUET paper had only 15 questions related to Mass Communication and a few from Social Science. Other questions were not very much related,” he said. The student added, “There were wrong questions and answers too. We challenged them but the price was too high and nothing was changed. For challenging 5 questions, we had to shell out Rs 1,000.” He further said, “I am not happy with the way the exams were conducted and I want the individual exams restored. I am not in favour of the One Nation One Exam policy.”



Many students also complained of server issues when checking the results. Though for some the results were accessible after some time, some students state that they were not as lucky. “I was able to check my results after a long wait, but some of my friends are still waiting for the page to load,” said Kurelli Shiva Teja, another student from Nalgonda.